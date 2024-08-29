- HSV intends to carry on backing Vuskovic.

After the disheartening news of football player Mario Vuskovic getting suspended until 2026 due to doping, Hamburger SV stands by their player. Sports director Stefan Kuntz expressed in a club interview, "We ain't leaving Mario hang." Coach Steffen Baumgart echoed Kuntz's sentiment, "It's all about that young dude first and foremost." Before the game against Preußen Münster on Saturday (13:00 CET/Sky), Baumgart made it clear, "Yeah, it'll affect everyone, no doubt about it."

The coach seemed at a loss for words following the announcement of Vuskovic's appeal case verdict at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday. "It's tough for me to get ready for this and figure out what to say," admitted Baumgart.

Media: Club may terminate contract

The club seems overwhelmed. A report by "Hamburger Abendblatt" suggested that HSV might need to terminate Vuskovic's contract. The club is also mulling over the idea of filing a lawsuit against Vuskovic.

Finance director Eric Huwer shared his thoughts in the interview, "We can't make any rash decisions in a situation this complicated." Huwer added, "We've got to accept that Mario's appeal to the CAS failed and the prospects of any further legal action are slim."

Vuskovic used his social media to declare his innocence following the verdict. "Ain't done nothing wrong and I ain't backing down till I prove my innocence," he posted on Instagram.

The club is currently seeking ways to navigate the consequences of Vuskovic's suspension. Despite the challenging circumstances, Huwer emphasized the importance of making informed decisions.

