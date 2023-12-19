Handball - HSV Hamburg suffers debacle against leaders SC Magdeburg

HSV Hamburg experienced a debacle at the start of the second half of the German Handball League. In their last home game of the year, the North Germans lost 28:43 (9:27) to league leaders and club world champions SC Magdeburg in front of 6022 spectators in the Barclays Arena on Tuesday evening after a disastrous first half. The team of Head Coach Torsten Jansen thus conceded its eleventh defeat of the season. The best scorer for Hamburg was Casper Ulrich Mortensen with eight goals.

The Hanseatic club only proved to be an equal opponent in the opening minutes, but then had increasing problems stopping Magdeburg 's offense and successfully finishing off its own attacks. With the visitors leading 27:9, the game was already decided at the break.

After the break, SCM was no longer as forceful and allowed Hamburg to play a greater part in the game. HSVH made better use of its opportunities and even decided the second half 19:16 in its favor, but was not able to prevent the clear defeat. The Hanseatic team will play its next game on December 23 (8:30 p.m.) at TBV Lemgo Lippe.

Handball Sports Club Hamburg

Source: www.stern.de