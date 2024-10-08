HSV confronts Fortuna Düsseldorf in a dominant manner.

Fortuna Düsseldorf continues to lead the 2. Bundesliga, but they're left unsatisfied after this round. They experienced a hard-hitting loss against Hamburger SV, which included an impressive goal. Eintracht Braunschweig intensified the heat in the Lower Saxony derby and left Hannover 96 with no chance to respond.

Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Hamburger SV 0:3 (0:1)

Hamburger SV claimed a significant victory in their first away game in 65 days, putting their mark in the 2. Bundesliga's top tier. Fortuna Düsseldorf, under Steffen Baumgart's guidance, still held the top spot despite the 3:0 (1:0) defeat on Sunday.

Jean-Luc Dompé (8') and Robert Glatzel (83', penalty/90'+1) scored for HSV, not only handing Düsseldorf their first league loss of the season but also ending their 21-game unbeaten streak in the 2. Bundesliga. Düsseldorf's Giovanni Haag was sent off for a handball (81').

The match started with a bang when Dompé scored with a stunning solo run and a goal from the box's edge. Düsseldorf struggled to regain control, with HSV dominating possession and opportunities in the first half.

After the break, Glatzel had two chances to make it 2:0, but he hit the crossbar (56'). Düsseldorf then stepped up the pressure, but a handball decision in the final minutes decided the match.

Eintracht Braunschweig vs Hannover 96 2:0 (1:0)

Eintracht Braunschweig secured a vital win against Hannover 96 in the intense 181st Lower Saxony derby, moving out of the relegation zone. The team coached by Daniel Scherning overcame their arch-rivals 2:0 (1:0), while Hannover 96 momentarily lost contact with third place.

Braunschweig started strongly and took the lead through Fabio Kaufmann (20'). They maintained control until half-time, but Hannover 96 improved after the break. However, Rayan Philippe's penalty (90'+3) sealed Braunschweig's victory.

Enzo Leopold (59') and Bartlomiej Wdowik (70') came close to equalizing for Hannover 96, but Braunschweig's defense remained strong. Braunschweig thought they had scored a late winner, but the goal was disallowed for a handball (83').

The match was played under high security, with a police helicopter and water cannon standing by. The atmosphere remained mostly calm before the start, with the away fans' attendance significantly reduced.

1. FC Magdeburg vs SpVgg Greuther Fürth 2:2 (2:1)

In a match featuring two incredible missed penalties, 1. FC Magdeburg missed out on the top spot, drawing 2:2 (2:0) with Greuther Fürth. The team coached by Christian Titz remains unbeaten and secures second place.

Mohamed El Hankouri (15th) scored an unusual goal, and Maartijn Kaars (18th) put the former European Cup winner in the lead early on. Fürth, who remained in 10th place after four games without victory, equalized with a similarly unconventional penalty from Julian Green (42nd) and a goal from Noel Futkeu (75th). Read more here.

After the 2. Bundesliga match results, 1st FC Magdeburg had an opportunity to take the top spot in the table, but they settled for a draw against SpVgg Greuther Fürth. Their rivals, Fortuna Düsseldorf, experienced a significant loss against Hamburger SV, which allowed Magdeburg to remain in second place.

Read also: