Bundesliga 2 - HSV CFO Huwer defends DFL deal

HSV CFO Eric Huwer has defended the decision in favor of a DFL investor deal. The Hamburg second-division soccer club voted "yes" in order to "achieve the joint investment goals of the clubs and DFL in the best possible way while maintaining a strong market and negotiating position", Huwer said in an interview with the club on Wednesday. "The clubs and the DFL will retain the decision-making power on key issues."

In many German first and second division stadiums, fans had protested against the German Football League (DFL) and the decision by provoking match interruptions, banners and chants. "The collective silence at almost all Bundesliga venues was an expressive signal from the German fan scenes, which we take seriously," said Huwer.

The 40-year-old said that the investor deal was "not a sell-out of the soul of German soccer, but a temporary minority stake of a maximum of 8 percent in the marketing revenues while preserving the sovereign rights of the Bundesliga." According to Huwer, "all 36 clubs" agree that considerable investments are necessary, particularly "in the media infrastructure and in digitalization projects". "There were only differences of opinion on the question of how the necessary capital should be raised," said Huwer.

There was no unanimity in the secret ballot at last week's general meeting, with ten clubs voting against the deal. A financial investor is to pay up to one billion euros for a percentage share of the TV revenue. The contract is to have a maximum term of 20 years.

Second league table HSV squad HSV interview

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de