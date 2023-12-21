Skip to content
HSV captain Schonlau again injured in the calf

Sebastian Schonlau has suffered a calf injury - again. The Hamburger SV captain had to be substituted against Nuremberg due to injury. This time it's the other calf.

Bundesliga 2 - HSV captain Schonlau again injured in the calf

Hamburger SV will once again have to do without its captain Sebastian Schonlau for weeks. The central defender has suffered a torn tendon and fascia in his left calf, the second division club announced on Thursday. Schonlau has already had to contend with a long-term injury in his right calf this season.

Due to his injury problems, the leading player, who normally plays under coach Tim Walter, has only made four appearances so far this season. Schonlau had led Hamburg in their last competitive match at 1. FC Nürnberg (2:0), but had to be substituted in injury in stoppage time. Schonlau will definitely miss the start of the second half of the season. Hamburger SV will face Schalke 04 on January 20 (8:30 p.m./Sport1 and Sky).

Source: www.stern.de

