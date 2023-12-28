Skip to content
HSG Wetzlar gets Zacharias: Mellegard goes

Handball Bundesliga club HSG Wetzlar has signed Lion Zacharias. As the club announced on Thursday, the left winger will join from Rhein-Neckar Löwen at the start of the season. The 20-year-old home-grown player's contract with the league rivals, which was due to expire in the summer, was not...

Handball Bundesliga - HSG Wetzlar gets Zacharias: Mellegard goes

Handball Bundesliga club HSG Wetzlar has signed Lion Zacharias. As the club announced on Thursday, the left winger will join from Rhein-Neckar Löwen at the start of the season. The 20-year-old home-grown player's contract with the league rivals, which was due to expire in the summer, was not extended. Wetzlar signed the junior international to a two-year contract.

"Lion is one of the most promising talents in this position in Germany and I am delighted that he has decided to join us. He is a good defender in the wing position, which is particularly important in our defensive system," said HSG coach Frank Carstens.

Current left wing Emil Mellegard, on the other hand, will leave the club in the summer. The contract of the Swedish European champion was not extended. The reason for the separation is that Wetzlar wants to give new impetus to the left wing position, according to the club's announcement. The new duo will be Zacharias and Lukas Becher. The 23-year-old has signed a new contract until June 2026.

