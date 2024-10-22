HSBC appoints its inaugural female Chief Financial Officer, announcing significant organizational reforms.

Hong Kong/London—* HSBC declared on Tuesday that they'll merge certain commercial and investment banking operations as part of a significant transformation under their new CEO. This move aims to reduce expenses while also boosting profits.

The new management setup, which includes Pam Kaur as HSBC's first female Chief Financial Officer, promises to "unlock our full potential and drive success into the future," as stated by CEO Georges Elhedery in an internal memo to staff.

The organization is dividing its operations into four key sectors, such as the UK, Hong Kong, corporate and institutional banking, and wealth banking.

This transformation targets one of HSBC's most persistent challenges.

Elhedery aims to enhance collaboration by amalgamating the commercial bank, catering to more than 1.2 million business clients ranging from startups to major corporations, with the investment banking division, excluding Hong Kong and the UK, into the new corporate and institutional division. He hopes that this merger will foster closer ties and contribute to HSBC's recent commitment to increasing product sales to globally-focused customers.

HSBC failed to specify the potential cost savings or job cuts, but more information may be revealed during their third-quarter results on October 29.

HSBC, with a global workforce of about 214,000, has been eliminating redundant positions and reducing its presence in Western markets like the United States, France, and Canada as it focuses on Asia and markets with a strong foothold.

"Today's announcement merely shifts various components of the group, with no changes to the overall strategy," remarked Ben Toms, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

"What the market is anxious to find out, given that the bank is trying to offset revenue pressure by trimming costs, is which parts of the group may be next for cuts and how much will this reorganization cost HSBC?"

Furthermore, HSBC announced a series of senior management appointments.

Pam Kaur, 60, steps into the role of CFO following her tenure as HSBC's Chief Risk and Compliance Officer. She joined the bank in April 2013 as Group Head of Internal Audit.

HSBC's Europe Head, Colin Bell, once considered a potential CEO candidate, is leaving the bank, as per an internal memo, along with Middle East Head Stephen Moss.

