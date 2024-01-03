Bundesliga - Hradecky: "We don't want to give up our place"

Bayer Leverkusen captain Lukas Hradecky is optimistic about the start of the second series in the Bundesliga despite the withdrawal of four international players for the Africa Cup. "I believe that the width of the squad is right. That's why we can somehow make up for it. We are firmly convinced that the coach will give the other players responsibility," said the league leaders' goalkeeper after the first training session of the new year on Wednesday. Bayer's captain didn't want to hang the issue too high. "It doesn't just affect us. Other clubs also have to release players," explained the 34-year-old.

As expected, coach Xabi Alonso had to do without his African players Odilon Kossounou (Ivory Coast), Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso), Amine Adli (Morocco) and Victor Boniface (Nigeria). Simon Rolfes is also aware of the problem. "Of course I would like to have all the players here. Nevertheless, we have confidence in all the players who are with us. They are of high quality and the confidence in them is justified. Everyone knows that they are needed. Everyone will play their part in a successful season," Bayer's managing director told the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper.

Before the first Bundesliga match at FC Augsburg on January 13, a test match against the Italian second division team FC Venice is scheduled for Sunday in the BayArena (3:00 pm). The direction for the second series is clear: "We want to play better than in 2023 and of course not give up our place," said Hradecky.

