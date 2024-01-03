Skip to content
Howling with the wolves under a full moon

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
Frank Faß, owner of Wolfcenter Dörverden, with wolves in an enclosure. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
County of Verden - Howling with the wolves under a full moon

Anyone who has always dreamed of howling with wolves at midnight under the full moon has the opportunity to do so at the Wolfcenter in Dörverden (district of Verden). The next time this will be possible is on February 24, 2024, as owner Frank Faß said. Up to 90 people can take part. At midnight sharp, the group starts howling to encourage the animals to join in. "So far, the wolves have always joined in," said Faß. He came up with the idea for the event because he was repeatedly asked by visitors why wolves howled at the full moon. "They howl at every phase of the moon," he says. The belief in this has apparently been reinforced by scary movies.

Howling with the wolves at the Wolfcenter

Source: www.stern.de

