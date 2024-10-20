Howard Carpendale discusses the hard blows of destiny.

Lately, Howard Carpendale, the renowned Schlager artist, shared his intentions for a final tour in 2026, commemorating his 80th birthday. This legendary figure announced his plans to bid farewell to the stage with a sense of tranquility, mentioning his positive outlook on mortality, a perspective he developed at a young age due to tragic life events.

Through his music, Carpendale frequently touches upon heart-wrenching emotions in songs like "Hello again" and "You're still here." In a recent interview, he reflected on how his family's early departures influenced his life and his songwriting.

In conversation with "Bild am Sonntag," the 1946-born Carpendale, who hails from Durban, shared fond memories of his idyllic childhood in South Africa. "My childhood was practically perfect," he reminisced. "Apart from the apartheid, which we children unfortunately didn't fully comprehend."

Despite the tension between his parents' persistent arguments, which sometimes resulted in weeks of silence, Carpendale acknowledges that his relationship with his wife Donnice is now filled with harmony. Married since 2018 and together since 1983, the singer appreciates the lack of conflict. "I thrive on peace around me," shared Carpendale. It's always him who initiates reconciliation efforts.

"My entire family has moved on"

In the interview, the Schlager hero spoke of the tragedies that befell his family at an early age. "My entire family is no longer with us," he shared. "Only my mother remains. My father died at 59, Anne, my four years elder sister, succumbed to diabetes at 45, and Jean, who was eight years elder, passed away in a car accident."

Determined to maintain a positive attitude, he considers death as a natural part of life. "I cope with it and even address it in several of my songs," said Carpendale. Unfortunately, this is a topic he cannot discuss freely with his wife Donnice. She finds the concept of his mortality unbearable, avoiding any such conversations. "We've become one in our 41 years together," Carpendale stated.

However, neither the fear of his own demise nor worry over Donnice's future holds much power over him. Instead, he finds comfort in his two sons, their partners, and his grandson, who would support Donnice in his absence. "We are a close-knit family," he concluded.

