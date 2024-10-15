Howard Carpendale announces his final significant concert series

Pop icon Howard Carpendale, known for his soulful Schlager tunes, has some exciting yet bittersweet news for his devoted followers. Taking to his Instagram, the deep-voiced singer announced that his "Let's Do It Again!" tour, which commenced in the spring of 2024, will carry on with a twist. This extended tour, titled "Let's Do It Again, Again!", will serve as a swansong for Carpendale, who aims to bid adieu just in time for his 80th birthday.

In a touching Instagram video, the 78-year-old singer expressed his sentiments. "The 'Let's Do It Again!' tour isn't coming to an end, it's carrying forward, and I can't tell you how thrilled I am about it," shared Carpendale. The performances so far have been "extraordinarily special," which inspired him to prolong the tour.

He continued, "However, don't be disheartened, but this will be my final major arena tour." This announcement does not imply that he's retiring from the stage completely. Instead, at the age of 80, Carpendale believes it's time to curtail "jazzing around and performing at 20 venues consecutively."

He also hinted at some modifications to his "Let's Do It Again!" set list, but admitted, "I can't outdo this program."

Carpendale's farewell concert series commences on March 12, 2026, in Riesa, and will take him to cities like Cologne, Munich, Leipzig, and Berlin before concluding in Hamburg on April 18. Ticket sales for this unforgettable event begin on October 18, as per concert organizer Semmel Concerts Entertainment. Born in South Africa, the charismatic legend turns 80 on January 14, 2026.

In the spirit of celebrating his musical journey, Howard Carpendale mentioned his interest in incorporating some hip hop music into his "Let's Do It Again, Again!" set list, promising a unique twist for his devoted fans. Despite this new genre addition, Carpendale's upcoming farewell concert series remains a testament to his timeless music, showcasing his soulful Schlager tunes and popular hits.

