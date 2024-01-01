How to keep good intentions

A person in Germany produces around 10.3 tons of harmful greenhouse gases per year. Many people want to minimize this footprint in the new year - climate protection is at the top of the list of good intentions. There are a number of tricks to help you achieve this.

The new year has begun - and with it a whole host of good intentions that people are implementing, sometimes more, sometimes less successfully. Environmental and climate protection have recently been at the top of the agenda of good intentions in this country. In a survey on New Year's resolutions for 2023 commissioned by DAK-Gesundheit, almost two thirds of participants said they wanted to live in a more environmentally or climate-friendly way. The only question is: what is the most effective way to do this without having to completely change your life?

According to the Federal Environment Agency (UBA), people in Germany currently emit around 10.3 tons of climate-damaging greenhouse gases per capita per year. According to Laura Spengler from the UBA, private individuals can have quite an influence on this so-called footprint, depending on their living conditions. "If you really make an effort to reduce greenhouse gases, you can roughly halve your emissions compared to the average." The biggest levers include, for example, avoiding long flights, using green electricity, heating economically and not owning a car.

Small steps with a big impact

According to the Competence Center for Sustainable Consumption (KNK), two relatively effective actions are buying an energy-saving shower head and switching to a green electricity contract. These two small steps together can already save 0.8 tons of greenhouse gases per year. "That really is the simplest thing you can do," says climate protection expert Niklas Höhne from the New Climate Institute.

According to experts, people who do without a private car for their daily commute consume around one tonne less CO2 and other greenhouse gases. It is also important to avoid flying and opt for durable products. "A lot can be done by moving away from the throwaway society and towards long-lasting quality products," says Höhne. Reducing meat and milk is also a major lever - up to one tonne of emissions can be saved here, writes the KNK.

In contrast, the climate impact of plastic bags, for example, is greatly overestimated. "We use an exaggerated amount of plastic, but in terms of climate impact, it doesn't really matter that much," says environmental scientist Spengler from the UBA. Regional and seasonal food does not have a major impact on the climate either - it only saves 0.02 tons per year, according to the UBA 's CO2 calculator.

Commitment can make a big difference

"You have something in your hands as an individual, but a lot is determined by the political framework," says researcher Höhne. Following on from this, the Competence Center for Sustainable Consumption promotes the concept of the "handprint" - i.e. the effect of one's own social commitment on the climate. This includes, for example, advertising sustainable behavior or donations to climate protection initiatives.

"If you get involved and try to drive something forward in your environment, in society, you can achieve a much, much greater impact on climate protection than if you only focus on your own footprint," says Laura Spengler from the UBA.

Concrete resolutions are easier to stick to

"A change in behavior also has positive side effects: Riding a bike is healthier than sitting in a car. The change does not have to be negatively associated with doing without," emphasizes Höhne. As psychologist Martina Amberg explains, the fact that change in everyday life is not seen exclusively as something stressful also helps us to actually implement our resolutions. "Good resolutions must have a benefit for us," she says. The right resolution can therefore vary depending on a person's preferences and needs.

It is also important to make a very specific resolution: instead of "somehow live more climate-consciously", for example, "cycle to work twice a week". Realistic plans are important here, says Amberg. Because after small successes, people feel more confident and don't give up so quickly. "Tip: Don't blow up your resolutions so much, but make them specific and achievable," says the psychologist. So rather one veggie day a week than an abrupt switch to veganism.

According to Amberg, getting together with like-minded people also helps you to persevere. Just like having a plan B in case you slip up. Then you don't give up immediately, but can consciously get back on track the next day, for example.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de