How to change departments successfully

A new job in the old company is more than just moving to the office across the street: not only the technical requirements, but also new customs can become a challenge.

The job is dull, but it hurts to leave because the company offers the best conditions? There is a solution to this dilemma: new challenges within the previous company. One example: Someone who has worked in the HR department for a long time, for example, can become part of technology within the company thanks to an IT boot camp.

A change of department after prior training offers employees the opportunity to develop in many ways - not only professionally, but also personally.

"It's not just the tasks that are new and different from before, but also the interpersonal and collegial environment, which may tick differently from the previous one," says Ute Gietzen-Wieland, career coach from Bielefeld.

In order to grow into the new area, employees should approach the new tasks carefully. A friendly, neutral demeanor and restrained comments are now the be-all and end-all. "After all, the new department may have completely different customs and rules to the ones you've been used to," says Gietzen-Wieland. Sometimes it's even a completely different subculture - formal in the HR department, more relaxed and casual in the technology department.

Keep a low profile and maintain confidentiality

So now it's all about adapting, finding out who is important in the team and establishing a rapport with each individual. And, of course, maintain good contact with your previous colleagues - that's how you create an ideal network. However, this does not mean that internal information from the old department should be passed on to the new department and vice versa. "Maintaining confidentiality is always positive and shows style," says Gietzen-Wieland.

In her opinion, it is helpful for the newcomer to ask whether the future position has already been filled before - i.e. whether they are taking on a legacy - or whether it is a newly created position. If you follow someone else, you may have big shoes to fill. If you are aware of this, you can prepare yourself and ask for help.

It is also an advantage for the newcomer if he or she knows whether someone else in the team had hopes for the position they now have. "Because the losing applicant could perhaps be jealous and possibly counteract the fact that the newcomer is fitting in well with the team," says Gietzen-Wieland.

Ask for leniency

If such a grievance becomes apparent, it can be a good way to approach the unsuccessful candidate and say "I am aware that you would have liked to have had my position, but the superior chose me and I can't help it. Let's continue to work together constructively".

Interpersonal relationships are one thing, technical matters are another. "You should have a clear picture of the expectations that superiors have of the newcomer," emphasizes Ute Gietzen-Wieland. Simply rushing ahead enthusiastically and throwing yourself into the new job with overzealousness is not necessarily the best approach. If the expectations are clear, it is important to get regular, targeted feedback from above. Is the way I'm doing it working, where do I need to perform better?

Request at least one interim reference

A change of department usually has no impact on the existing employment contract. "The employer often makes an addendum or supplement to the employee's employment contract, in which the new area of responsibility is described," says Offenburg employment law specialist Jürgen Markowski.

However, according to him, this is only legally mandatory if something changes substantially as a result of the change. "The employer can also invoke their right to issue instructions, according to which they are free to assign an employee to another department according to their skills," says Markowski.

His tip: Always ask your line manager to issue an interim reference before changing department. This way, you have documented your performance to date and the change is not completely without documentation.

Right to return only by agreement

The general rule is: "Employees should always think carefully about the consequences of changing departments on their own initiative," says employment law expert Markowski. This is because there is not always a "return ticket" to the old department - unless this has been expressly agreed with the employer.

If there is no right of return and the performance in the new department is inadequate, the employer can issue a warning. "In the worst case, dismissal is also possible," explains the employment law expert. And even if there is a right of return and you make use of it: "As a rule, things will never be the same again," says Markowski.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de