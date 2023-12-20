Sarah Ferguson - How the Queen Corgis are doing

Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson (64) has given an update on the beloved corgis of the late Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022). The ex-wife of Prince Andrew (63) adopted the two dogs, Sandy and Muick, after the Queen's death in September last year.

Treats are in demand

Now she has shared a rare snap of the two animals, who live with her and her ex-husband at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. She posted a photo on Instagram showing Sandy and Muick next to each other on a terrace. Fergie wrote: "Always begging for treats!" Obviously, the corgis are in the best of health and love to eat.

In November, the Duchess spoke on the TV show "This Morning" about how the dogs are settling into their new home. She revealed that the puppies are still grieving. "Muick had problems from the start and now, a year later, he's just starting to really enjoy himself." She now has seven dogs in total, having already owned five Norfolk terriers. But the gang of dogs obviously get on well together. Because Sarah Ferguson emphasized on the show: "They all get along now. But you have to be careful, they all have their own character."

The Queen loved corgis as a child and had more than 30 of these little herding dogs from the time she came to the throne in 1952 until the end of her life, and of course they all had their own names. The royal corgis were called Susan, Willow, Holly, Vulcan, Dookie, Monty, Honey, Berry, Emma and Linnet.

Fergie lives under the same roof as her ex-husband again

Sarah Ferguson was married to Prince Andrew, the brother of King Charles III (75), from 1986 to 1996. Despite the divorce, she can still call herself the Duchess of York. The ex-couple, who now live together again in the same house, have daughters Beatrice (35) and Eugenie (33). Ferguson recently made headlines with her breast cancer. In July, she had to undergo an operation lasting several hours, during which her left breast was removed and surgically reconstructed.

