Traffic accidents - How often is there an accident on your doorstep? Take a look at the interactive accident map

2788 people lost their lives in accidents on the roads last year - Germany is still a long way from "Vision Zero", i.e. the goal of reducing this figure to zero. And yet, despite the increase compared to the (coronavirus) year 2021, the long-term trend is downwards. Road traffic in Germany is becoming safer and safer.

This is according to the annual road accident statistics from the Federal Statistical Office. In total, there were around 2.4 million accidents registered by the police, in around 290,000 of which people were injured or killed. Accidents caused by alcohol consumption in particular are playing an increasingly important role, but speeding and insufficient distance also remain the main causes of accidents.

The meticulous recording of the causes of accidents should help to draw conclusions and thus further reduce the number of road casualties. For example, the number of fatalities fell after the speed limit on rural roads, the introduction of compulsory seatbelts and the lowering of the drink-drive limit.

The places where accidents occur are documented just as meticulously as the causes of traffic accidents - in order to draw conclusions from the accident blackspots: Is there a lack of 30 km/h zones somewhere? Is a junction confusing? Should overtaking be prohibited? Or do the police need to carry out more frequent checks?

The Federal Statistical Office recently used the data obtained to compile the Accident Atlas 2022 , in which all German road accidents with injuries or fatalities in the past year are recorded. Accidents that only resulted in property damage are not shown in the accident atlas.

Accident Atlas 2022: How often is there a crash on your doorstep?

On the interactive map, you can see to the exact address whether there is an accident black spot on your doorstep or whether your children have to pass particularly dangerous places on their way to school. Last but not least, the data can be an argumentation aid with the authorities, for example when it comes to the construction of traffic lights, the establishment of a 30 km/h zone or more speed checks.

How to use: You can use the menu at the top left to filter the display, for example by accidents involving bicycles or accidents with fatalities. At the top right you can search for your address, alternatively you can also view your desired location by using the plus button and moving the map. Javascript must be activated for use. If you have problems with the display, you can also call up the Accident Atlas 2022 directly from the Federal Statistical Office.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de