- How municipalities protect themselves from heavy rains

Reports of flooded streets and villages have not been uncommon in Lower Saxony recently. Experts have long warned that weather extremes like heavy rainfall events are increasing due to climate change. So, how are cities and municipalities in Lower Saxony preparing to protect people and buildings? A random survey by the German Press Agency shows: It takes many small measures - and money for them.

It is important that administration, economy, and citizens work together for effective precaution, says the city of Bad Salzdetfurth near Hildesheim, which participated in a three-year pilot project on heavy rain protection by the environmental association UAN.

"Improving water drainage on public surfaces is the city's task, reducing incoming water from farmland, often with high sediment load, is the responsibility of agriculture, and object protection is the responsibility of the respective owner," said Mayor Björn Gryschka (independent).

Test Community for Heavy Rain: Many Solutions are Cost-Effective

An important finding of the project is that many protective measures can be implemented relatively cheaply and easily. Installing a cross-drainage channel has already helped improve the situation on a street often affected by heavy rain. The project also involved developing a hazard map, the findings of which were incorporated into a guide by the state of Lower Saxony.

The municipality of Steyerberg near Nienburg (Weser), also involved in the pilot project, has significantly improved its situation, according to Mayor Marcus Meyer (independent). Using terrain data, the water flow for various heavy rain events has been simulated, resulting in a hazard map. This means they now know which areas need to be protected, for example with protective walls or changes to ditches. The municipality also decided to offer free expert advice to property owners in hazardous areas.

State Helps Municipalities with Guide

The state government of Lower Saxony recently published a guide to protecting against damage from heavy rain, based in part on the pilot project. This is to help municipalities develop their own protection concepts. Cities and communities with such concepts can also apply for subsidies from the state.

On July 1, the nationwide climate adaptation law also came into effect. It requires the states and the federal government to develop and implement climate adaptation strategies, focusing on measures to prevent and mitigate damage caused by weather extremes. According to the Federal Ministry for the Environment, there is a financial need of 38 billion euros in this area by 2030.

The city of Meppen in the Emsland, which was severely affected by the so-called Christmas floods at the turn of the year, wants to consider the relevant aspects of the guide, said Mayor Helmut Knurbein (independent). In general, there have already been improvements in the city, such as the construction of a rainwater retention basin in a high-risk industrial area. A pumping station for surface water drainage near the emergency services center can now also be operated with emergency generators.

Currently, the city is planning to widen sewer pipes, investigating possible improvements to river dikes, and working on a flood management framework. Additionally, Meppen is promoting the acquisition of private rainwater cisterns. Due to the expected high costs, Knurbein wishes for many funding opportunities for municipalities.

Oldenburg supports private precautions

Oldenburg, also affected by flooding, supports private initiatives such as building drainage or surface de-sealing, which help capture water, as the administration announced. Furthermore, the city aims to develop a climate adaptation concept within the next two years, focusing particularly on heavy rain and flood protection. The construction of protective walls or improvements in handling rain retention facilities are also planned.

From the city's perspective, it would be desirable for climate adaptation to be anchored as a joint task in the Basic Law. Among others, the Association of Cities and Municipalities also demands this. "This way, the federal government can jointly and sustainably finance these measures with the states," a spokesperson said. Municipalities would then not rely on funding programs. Complex application procedures would also be unnecessary.

Cities want more funding

Due to overflowing reservoirs in the Harz, Braunschweig was also affected by heavy rain and flooding at the turn of the year. Among other reasons, because the reservoirs had to release a lot of water, the Oker river overflowed there. The city announced that it had already conducted a risk assessment for heavy rain in 2020. Possible risks and precautions and correct behavior during floods are explained on the city's website. The city uses this analysis for planning new buildings.

In Goslar, which is prone to flooding due to its location on the Harz ridge, a risk map for heavy rain in the district of Lochtum was created some time ago, a spokesperson said. This is to be expanded to the entire district. However, this requires funding first.

Winsen (Luhe), located on the Elbe, has been dealing with the comprehensive topic for some time, according to its own statement. The sewerage networks or water retention areas in the districts are being inspected. Winsen also relies on cooperation between administration, economy, and citizens for effective prevention - and funding programs.

