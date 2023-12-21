Actors - How Mario Adorf spends Christmas and the New Year

Actor Mario Adorf (93) wants to spend Christmas with his wife Monique in Paris and travel to the south of France for the New Year. The couple often stay in Saint-Tropez, Monique's home town. Celebrating New Year's Eve there is something of an old tradition, Adorf recently told the German Press Agency. "We have a lot of friends there and it's always a very pleasant time when we see each other again."

He does not celebrate holidays such as Christmas or Easter in a Christian sense, said the actor. For him, they are opportunities to meet friends and family. He tries to see his daughter Stella, who lives in Berlin, and his grandson as often as possible.

Last week, a new version of the movie "Winnetou I" in 4K Ultra HD quality was presented in Munich. It is available on DVD. In the Karl May adaptation, Adorf played the role of the villain Santer, who shot Nscho-tschi (Marie Versini), the sister of Winnetou (Pierre Brice).

The 93-year-old is one of the most distinguished actors in cinema, television and on stage. He has appeared in films and series such as "The Tin Drum", "The Girl Rosemarie", "Rossini", "Kir Royal" and "The Great Bellheim".

Source: www.stern.de