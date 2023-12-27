How Harry Kane wins FC Bayern over

Harry Kane has now left the hotel in Munich and the new FC Bayern superstar has reunited with his family. The English goalscorer has long since arrived at the Bundesliga champions. But the first half of the year is only the beginning of something much bigger.

Harry Kane has never had such a relaxed turn of the year as a professional footballer. No soccer at Christmas, no league game on New Year's Day - the 30-year-old FC Bayern Munich goalscorer can instead enjoy a few days off in the warmth with his wife Katie and their four children. After his last outing with a dream goal in the 2-1 win in Wolfsburg, Kane mischievously announced: "I'll send all my friends in England a picture of me on the beach when they play. That should be fun." Kane never had the privilege of a winter break in England.

The top striker has every reason to end the year in a good mood. After his complicated move from his long-term club Tottenham Hotspur to FC Bayern, Kane hit the ground running in the Bundesliga. And not just because of his 21 goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances. Kane is the new soccer king in this country.

Since the hype surrounding his arrival in a private jet at Oberpfaffenhofen airport on August 11, Kane has repaid the German record champions' record investment of around 100 million euros in transfer fees and salary costs of a similar amount for the four years of his contract with goals, personality and as a valuable fan magnet.

Kane's jersey is a top seller, even at Christmas. More than 100,000 shirts have never before been sold by a Bayern professional in one season. The Munich transfer task force led by CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and the old movers and shakers Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge went "all in" for Kane in the summer. For former CEO Rummenigge, it was a calculable risk. "I was sure from the start that it would be a good fit. With Harry and the Bundesliga, it was probably love at first sight," said the 68-year-old.

"We are happy that Harry is in the spotlight like this"

The misjudgement that they would be able to achieve their ambitious goals without the classic nine-man following Robert Lewandowski's move to FC Barcelona in the summer of 2022 has been corrected. "We are super happy with Harry. And we were convinced from the outset that we needed this type of player in order to have a top line-up in this position again. Unfortunately, the other players were unable to compensate for the 40 to 50 goals that Robert Lewandowski had guaranteed us," said Rummenigge, explaining the Kane offense.

The new super nine has convinced everyone, bosses, coaches, team-mates and fans. "He integrated totally quickly in our dressing room and in the team," said captain Manuel Neuer. Dreesen calls Kane "a sports star and gentleman who is good for FC Bayern". Nevertheless, the successful Kane deal will not lead to "100 million transfers being the new order of the day" at the Bundesliga giants, as the Bayern boss noted.

When asked about Kane, coach Thomas Tuchel is full of enthusiasm: "With Harry, it's the whole package. He is a top personality, an absolute leader. He has put in a top performance in this six months. We decided to bring the captain of the England national team to Germany with all our might. We are happy that Harry is in the spotlight like this."

Kane is a direct hit. Always plays, always scores, is never injured. When Tuchel gave him an exceptional break in the DFB Cup, Munich were knocked out in the second round. Kane himself is convinced that after scoring 213 goals in 320 Premier League games, he was right to try something completely new. Munich is Kane's first stop abroad. "When I left England in August, I didn't know what to expect," the 30-year-old remarked recently. After five months, he says: "I'm loving every minute." His statistics include a total of 25 goals and 8 assists in 21 competitive matches.

The goal is to return to London

Kane has big plans for 2024. His family will then be with him permanently, and a suitable house has finally been found. Harry Edward Kane lived alone in the hotel for the first few months. To mark his departure, he posted a photo on social media with a "big thank you" showing him next to a Christmas tree with numerous hotel employees.

When training starts again on January 2, Kane's hunt for titles and records will begin anew. Many believe he can even beat Lewandowski's league record of 41 goals. Kane is on course. "I think it's still too early to speculate about season bests," said Rummenigge: "What impresses me most about Harry is his team-oriented style of play. He goes every meter, he's not afraid to make a run. And that gets the others involved too. The goals are just part of his quality."

They should also help to satisfy a longing. Kane wants to finally hold the Champions League trophy in his hands. Especially as the final will take place in his home city of London on June 1, 2024. "That's the goal," Kane confirmed after Bayern's march through the group stage. He contributed four goals. And many hopes rest on him when the decisive phase in Europe begins in February in the round of 16 against Lazio Roma.

Rummenigge is also banking on the Kane factor, but points out the special nature of the competition: "As far as the Champions League final is concerned, it's a bit like Christmas: I also wish for a 'White Christmas' every year, but unfortunately my wish hasn't been granted that often in recent years. Of course, our fans always dream of playing in the final, especially as we have very fond memories of Wembley Stadium. The Champions League is just getting started with the knockout phase." Kane had already reached the final in 2019, but he lost with Tottenham against Liverpool.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de