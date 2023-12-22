"Three hazelnuts for Cinderella" melody - How Felix Harrer invented the fairytale hit

DJ Felix Harrer and his colleague Jaques Raupé have gone viral in recent weeks with a techno version of the famous flute melody from the Christmas movie "Three Hazelnuts for Cinderella".

For Harrer, "3 Hazelnuts" is the biggest success he has achieved with his music to date. In the German charts - be it the iTunes or single charts - the song has already reached first place everywhere. By December 22, it had already been played almost six million times on Spotify. Harrer himself is now invited to appear on programs such as Sat.1 breakfast television as a TikTok phenomenon.

"3 Hazelnuts": Nostalgia and techno

The DJ revealed to Bild that the fairytale movie is also shown at home every year. "It has a nostalgic charm that always goes down well," says Harrer. He also used this nostalgic charm for his song. In the song, the typical melody of the classic forest scene is in the foreground, but is given a lot of pressure by a techno beat.

Harrer has now revealed to "MDR" how the unusual musical combination came about: because he regularly searches through old music for remix potential, he came up with the idea for the Cinderella remix. However, he was not the first to do so: his colleague Jaques Raupé had already mixed the song in 2011. The two DJs networked via his label and released the new version together.

Harrer had not expected the success

The breakthrough finally came with a self-made TikTok video that went viral almost immediately: after just one day, two million people had already seen and, above all, heard it. The self-proclaimed popular DJ had not expected this, as Felix Harrer assured "MDR".

Incidentally, the original melody of the song was written by Czech composer Karel Svoboda (1938-2007). He had a knack for melodies that were suitable for fairy tales and children's films: among others, he wrote the music for "Maya the Bee", "Pinocchio" and "Wickie and the Strong Men".

Source: www.stern.de