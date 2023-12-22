Municipalities - How Bethlehem celebrates Christmas: In Baden-Württemberg

There are no more oxen and donkeys in Bethlehem, but according to local resident Roland Lachmann, deer are now venturing onto the terrace at home. Lachmann and his family live in one of two houses in Bethlehem - a hamlet in the town of Pfullendorf (Sigmaringen district). The free-church pastor and his family moved there around ten years ago. "It's a great idyll here, for which we are grateful," he says. He spends Christmas with his wife and eight children. "We celebrate it as a family festival and are convinced that Jesus will return soon."

Bethlehem in the southern West Bank - according to tradition the birthplace of Jesus Christ - is one of the holiest places for Christians. Masses of tourists usually make their way through the old town and to the world-famous Church of the Nativity during the Christmas season. But this year, the Gaza war is overshadowing Christmas in the Holy Land.

"Bethlehem belongs to Pfullendorf," says the head of the town's main office. In fact, it belongs to the district of Gaisweiler. This is not clear, as the two houses are located exactly on the boundary with the municipality of Wald (Sigmaringen district). The word hamlet is almost too big for Bethlehem. "In principle, they are two farmsteads," he says. Eight people are registered there. "The location on the edge of the forest is quite idyllic," says the administrative employee.

He can't say how the two houses came to be called Bethlehem. Their history probably goes back quite a while. Lachmann's neighbor Martha Stehle is at least the fourth generation to live there, says her husband Dieter Stehle, who moved in more than 30 years ago. "We have documents relating to a building application from 1895," he explains. Martha Stehle is an Urbethlehem native, she was even born in the hamlet.

The Stehle family no longer have an ox and donkey. Only a cat. Nevertheless, the Christmas story is part of every year, says Dieter Stehle. He celebrates with his wife and daughter. "We have a nice meal in the evening, then we give presents and read the Christmas story."

Source: www.stern.de