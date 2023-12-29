How a DFB talent is making a big impression at Inter Milan

Yann Bisseck sought a move abroad at an early stage because he was unable to progress at his youth club. He is now one of the top performers at Italian league leaders Inter and could also become a personnel option for national coach Julian Nagelsmann for the European Championships.

To date, Yann Bisseck is the youngest Bundesliga debutant for 1. FC Köln and the second youngest in the history of the Bundesliga. However, the then 16-year-old defender's three appearances in December 2017 were not followed by any more. Bisseck was in the traditional club's squad twice more, but after the winter break he wasn't even on the bench. His loan to Holstein Kiel during the second half of the 2018/19 season led to three brief appearances in the Bundesliga 2. In retrospect, it seems surprising that a now internationally renowned defender with almost ideal basic characteristics for a central defender was not given a serious chance in German professional soccer.

Of course, the injury factor played a role, as Bisseck, who is now 23, knows himself. However, in an interview some time ago with the "Geissblog", an online medium dedicated to FC Köln, the Cologne native also blamed his home club. "I was hardly spoken to. I didn't get much help during my loan spells either, I did it all myself. Even before my many injuries and failed loan spells, I didn't feel wanted. Like some other young players, I would have liked to have been shown more interest in us," said Bisseck in the fall.

Especially after Cologne's relegation to Bundesliga 2 in 2018, he had expected to be involved in the rebuild as a home-grown player. Instead, he failed to make an appearance during the first half of that season and then tried his hand at Kiel. Loans abroad followed, specifically to Roda JC in the Netherlands and Vitória SC in Portugal, although he never made an appearance for the latter club, which is based in Guimarães. Bisseck only made his real breakthrough during his first year on loan at Aarhus GF in Denmark. The transfer between Cologne and Aarhus was completed in 2022 and Bisseck's chapter in the cathedral city was over for the time being.

Most recently a regular at Inter

Under both David Nielsen and former Bundesliga professional Uwe Rösler, Bisseck was a regular in Aarhus. In this comparatively relaxed environment, the 1.96-metre defender was not only able to gain the match practice he finally needed, but also offer himself to clubs in the major European leagues as well as the German Football Association. As a result, Bisseck captained the U21 national team during the European Championships in Georgia and Romania last summer. Although the DFB team was eliminated after the group stage, the talented central defender had once again made his mark on the German soccer public.

Shortly after the European Championship, he moved to Inter Milan when the Italian top club made use of an exit clause in Bisseck's contract with Aarhus and completed the transfer for a transfer fee of seven million euros.

Now Inter, who are once again one of the top favorites to win the Scudetto this season, might at first glance seem to be a bit too big for Bisseck - especially as he previously spent two years in the mid-tier Danish Superligaen. But since the end of November, he has been part of Inter coach Simone Inzaghi's regular squad. Prior to that, the Cologne native had to be patient for a while as he mainly watched his teammates at the Nerazzurri from the bench.

However, the injury to Denzel Dumfries gave Bisseck an opportunity to get more minutes under his belt. Matteo Darmian was moved from the back three to the right wing, where the 34-year-old Italian has played most of his career. Instead, Bisseck moved to the right half-back position alongside Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni or Stefan de Vrij.

The advantage for the German was that he became part of a well-oiled machine. Inter have not conceded a goal in their last four league games and, on a good day, play Inzaghi's typical stable soccer, which is geared towards the team driving the ball forward with care and always protecting the spaces behind them. As a result, the Nerazzurri have a lot of possession, but at best avoid being caught out. Bisseck himself was not only able to demonstrate his physical strength and presence in the air, but also proved to be a reliable passer - similar to Bastoni, for example, as the left half-back of the back three.

Goalscorer against Lecce before Christmas

Bisseck's best performance to date came against Lecce the day before Christmas Eve, when he touched the ball 71 times, repeatedly played passes from his own half to Darmian or Nicolò Barella with surprising confidence and skillfully avoided the rather timid midfield pressing of the visitors from Apulia. The Cologne player also attracted attention with his goal threat. Bisseck fired a total of four shots inside the Lecce penalty area, two from corners, one from a free-kick and another from a throw-in.

Of course, head coach Inzaghi had planned for his new protégé to go forward to take advantage of the length of his body in set-piece situations. One of those four shots led to a free-kick from Hakan Çalhanoğlu to give Inter the lead just before half-time and pave the way to their 14th win of the current Serie A season.

Bisseck can continue to develop his game thanks to recent performances, especially as the tactical demands of Inzaghi's system are comparatively high and the three defenders must make as few mistakes as possible, especially going forward. The former U21 international will also be asked to do a lot in terms of positional play, as the Nerazzurri thrive on their collective tactical unity and compactness on the pitch - which is precisely why they are currently leading the table again ahead of Juventus and city rivals AC Milan.

In the coming weeks, Bisseck will have to decide to what extent he can keep his recently won starting place. Dumfries could return to the squad very soon and replace Darmian on the right flank. The age factor speaks for Bisseck and against Darmian. The situation is similar in the German national team, where hopes have recently been pinned on Mats Hummels and Antonio Rüdiger. Bisseck does not yet have the class of these two, but he brings strong athletic attributes and a growing self-confidence in terms of positional play and final defense. He is also learning these days how to move as a half-back in a back three. Such a defensive variant could become interesting for national coach Julian Nagelsmann in view of the lack of top-class full-backs in Germany.

Would like to play in Cologne during the European Championship

Bisseck himself still has hopes of taking part in the 2024 European Championship. "I'm still an FC fan and watch almost all the games. I hope that I can play a few more games for the senior national team in Cologne at the European Championships next summer," he said in an interview with the "Geissblog". His career path is somewhat reminiscent of that of another national player: Robin Gosens, who himself never played in a top-class youth team like that of the Effzeh, but also found his fortune abroad after not really getting a chance in Germany. For Gosens, the path also led to Italy via Vitesse and Heracles Almelo in the Netherlands, and most recently to Inter. In the summer, he moved from the Nerazzurri to 1. FC Union Berlin.

The wealth of experience that players accumulate when they have to make their way abroad at an early stage, where they cannot benefit from the fact that they are home-grown players of the respective club or fall under a possible local player rule, should not be underestimated. Bisseck has already had to go through a few valleys in his young career to now find himself as a top performer at the Serie A leaders. That alone deserves respect and recognition, which many people in Cologne will certainly give him.

Source: www.ntv.de