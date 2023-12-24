How a black girl conquered white sport

When she watched women's national team matches on TV, Laila Edwards never saw a black player. She was always the only African-American in the dressing room. Now Edwards is America's first black female national ice hockey player - and wants above all to be a role model.

Jackie Robinson needs little explanation in US sports history. His name is the epitome of a pioneer. For someone who has achieved something historic. On April 15, 1947, Robinson was the first black man to play Major League Baseball.

His debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers was tantamount to a revolution. Baseball was America's favorite sport at the time - but it was also strictly segregated. The best whites played in the MLB, the best blacks in the Negro League. Then Robinson came along and broke the so-called "color barrier".

Honor, pride and melancholy

Laila Edwards achieved something similar a few weeks ago. Almost 76.5 years after Robinson. The 19-year-old was the first black player in the US women's national ice hockey team. On November 11, Edwards made her debut in the 5:2 win against Canada in Los Angeles. She said afterwards that it was "an honor" and that she was "grateful and proud".

However, she was also audibly wistful. As beautiful and historic as it all was, she was also sad that it had taken so long for a black woman to finally be allowed to wear the national jersey, said Edwards.

Many successes, little diversity

Blake Boldon could have been the one to make history back in 2012. The defender was invited to the World Cup preparation training camp. And according to many experts, Bolton should have made it into the final squad at the time, but was still not nominated. A year later, she experienced all of this again. After that, nothing happened for ten years - then came Laila Edwards. Her idol: Blake Boldon.

There has been a women's ice hockey world championship since 1990. Back then, the USA had around 6,000 registered female players. The number has since risen to 88,000 and the USA is the dominant nation alongside Canada, having won two Olympic gold medals and ten world championships. What has remained almost the same over the past 33 years, however, is the lack of diversity.

Ice hockey instead of figure skating - "fortunately"

Ice hockey is still considered a white sport - for both men and women. The percentage of black people is in the low single digits. "When I was growing up, I always watched the national team games and really enjoyed it," recalls Edwards. What was missing: "Someone who looked like me."

She started playing ice hockey at the age of five. She actually wanted to be a figure skater, says Edwards, but her father, an ice hockey player, had other plans for her. "Luckily," she says today. Edwards noticed early on that she was always the only black girl in the locker room - and that there was a stereotypical attitude towards people with her skin color.

White sport ice hockey more tangible for black children?

For example, when she arrived at a large sports complex, the person at reception immediately showed her the way to the basketball hall. A tall, black girl - apparently that could only be a basketball player. After all, that's the way it's always been. Of course, Edwards also noticed the surprised or even puzzled looks when she confidently replied that she was here "to play ice hockey".

In the days following her debut, the striker received many messages. Messages full of gratitude. Messages that made her feel like she was "making a difference." Because thanks to her and her first appearance in a US national jersey, the white sport of ice hockey has perhaps become a little more tangible - and therefore more realistic - for black children.

Inspiration for black girls and boys

Edwards has created a platform and can now use it so that perhaps young people who never thought of playing ice hockey will go to their parents and ask if they can get a pair of skates, says Mark Johnson. He coaches Edwards at the University of Wisconsin, where the teenager is in her second year.

Edwards knows she's a role model - and embraces it. She wants to be an inspiration to all girls and boys, she says, but especially black girls and boys. "I want them to see me and say, 'if she can do it, I can do it too'."

Next goal: making World Championship history

There have already been several pioneers in the history of women's ice hockey. In 2008, Canadian Angela James became the first black woman to be inducted into the Ice Hockey Hall of Fame. Her compatriot Sarah Nurse was the first black woman to win Olympic gold in 2022. Julie Chu was the first player of Asian descent on the US national team at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, while Abby Roque was the indigenous pioneer last year in Beijing.

The name Laila Edwards has also been on this list for a few weeks now. And she could soon make history again - as the first black player on the US national team at a world championship. It would even be a home game for her. The tournament will be held from April 3 to 14 in Utica, in the US state of New York.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de