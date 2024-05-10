Houston police chief steps down abruptly amidst scrutiny over 260,000 suspended criminal cases.

Troy Finner, who has been head of the Houston Police Department since 2021, recently announced his retirement. He has had a 34-year career with the department.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire described Finner as a friend and was reluctant to accept his departure, but believed it would be best for the city's residents. However, concerns were raised after an internal email from 2018 surfaced, in which Finner referred to an investigation being halted due to a shortage of staff.

This email was written when Finner was the executive assistant chief in charge of patrol operations. He had previously stated that he was unaware of such policies until 2021, the year he became chief, when he prohibited the Special Victims Division from using the "lack of personnel" excuse to suspend investigations.

In February, Finner specified that they had made progress in reviewing almost 264,000 suspended investigations since 2016 that were only halted due to a lack of personnel. More than 4,000 of these cases involved allegations of adult sex crimes. An independent review committee is also investigating.

In response to a KHOU report about the email, Finner released a statement saying, "I have always been truthful and have never set out to mislead anyone about anything, including this investigation."

Finner maintained that he was unaware of the "suspended lack of personnel" code used by the Houston police at the time, as mentioned in the email. He promised to "address the media and the public" once the investigation was complete.

Whitmire informed the city council of Finner's retirement later that night and appointed Larry Satterwhite as acting police chief. Satterwhite previously served as executive assistant chief under Finner. Whitemire avoided commenting on whether he had requested Finner's retirement.

Whitmire explained his decision, stating, "It was affecting operations at HPD. That's the bottom line. I dealt with it because it was a distraction to the mission of the men and women in HPD."

Finner has not yet responded to requests for comment from CNN.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the police department had not officially announced this leadership change.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com