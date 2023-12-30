Skip to content
Houses evacuated after accident involving hazardous goods transporter

A trailer loaded with 17 tons of liquid oxygen slipped off a truck onto the road in Zwickau. In order to pump the oxygen, the hazardous goods tank was transported to the Zwickau airfield site under the supervision of the fire department and a specialist consultant, according to the police. The...

A police car stands behind a police cordon. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A trailer loaded with 17 tons of liquid oxygen slipped off a truck onto the road in Zwickau. In order to pump the oxygen, the hazardous goods tank was transported to the Zwickau airfield site under the supervision of the fire department and a specialist consultant, according to the police. The surrounding properties were evacuated for this purpose. Ten residents were affected by the measure.

The oxygen was professionally pumped at the airfield on Friday evening. The people were then able to re-enter their homes and the previously closed Reichenbacher Straße could be driven on again.

The 62-year-old driver of the articulated truck had noticed on Friday morning that the semi-trailer had become detached from the tractor unit. The cause was initially unclear. Although he braked, the trailer slid onto the road, according to the police statement. This caused damage of around 12,500 euros to the vehicle and the road.

