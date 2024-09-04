Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNewsFrance

Houseberger expresses joy over winning gold

In the track event, Maike Hausberger delivers an unexpected victory. German cyclists celebrate with a silver and bronze medal as well. Contrary to anticipation, the gold rush fails to materialize.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
2 min read
Majored in gold acquisitions in the road's individual time trial contest, following her bronze...
Majored in gold acquisitions in the road's individual time trial contest, following her bronze victory in the track's solo event.

- Houseberger expresses joy over winning gold

German cyclists dominated the podium at the Paralympics, claiming the entire medal set. In the individual time trial on the road in Clichy-sous-Bois, a Paris suburb, Maike Hausberger secured gold, Michael Teuber earned silver, and Annika Zeyen-Giles bagged bronze on the handbike. Despite high expectations, the team didn't achieve a gold rush.

Hausberger impressed on the 14.2-kilometer track, outmaneuvering her opponents. The 29-year-old, who has a partial paralysis affecting the left side of her body, clocked in at 21:30.45 minutes. She'd previously won the bronze medal in the 500-meter time trial on the track.

Teuber, who is paralyzed from the neck down, also celebrated. The 56-year-old finished the course in 21:18.14 minutes, gaining a silver medal. Only the Spaniard Ricardo Ten Argiles (20:39.51) finished faster. "I'm thrilled," said Teuber. Berlin's Pierre Senska placed fourth in the same category.

Zeyen-Giles failed to defend her title

After winning gold at the 2021 Tokyo Games, Zeyen-Giles settled for bronze on the handbike this year. The 39-year-old finished in 25:30.84 minutes, trailing behind the American Katerina Brim and the Australian Lauren Parker. Zeyen-Giles has won gold three times, claimed two silvers in wheelchair basketball between 2004 and 2016, and now has a third medal as a cyclist.

Andrea Eskau missed out on her 16th combined medal at Summer and Winter Games Paralympics. The 53-year-old finished in 26:35.88 minutes, taking sixth place. Jana Majunke, who won in 2021 in Tokyo, finished fifth on the tricycle in 29:40.76 minutes.

Despite Germany's strong performance in various cycling events, the German team in the handbike category failed to replicate their success in France. Maike Hausberger, Zeyen-Giles, and Teuber all managed podium finishes in their respective events, but France remained victorious in the overall team standings.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Rihanna's longest leap was recorded in 2023, measuring 8.72 meters.
Sport

Long-distance jumper Rehm secures fourth consecutive gold medal victory

Long-distance jumper Rehm secures fourth consecutive gold medal victory Markus Rehm kicked off as the top contender in the long jump event at the Paralympics, and he definitely delivered. Although the magic mark of nine meters remained elusive, the 36-year-old had plenty to celebrate after his stellar performance. As the

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest