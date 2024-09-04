- Houseberger expresses joy over winning gold

German cyclists dominated the podium at the Paralympics, claiming the entire medal set. In the individual time trial on the road in Clichy-sous-Bois, a Paris suburb, Maike Hausberger secured gold, Michael Teuber earned silver, and Annika Zeyen-Giles bagged bronze on the handbike. Despite high expectations, the team didn't achieve a gold rush.

Hausberger impressed on the 14.2-kilometer track, outmaneuvering her opponents. The 29-year-old, who has a partial paralysis affecting the left side of her body, clocked in at 21:30.45 minutes. She'd previously won the bronze medal in the 500-meter time trial on the track.

Teuber, who is paralyzed from the neck down, also celebrated. The 56-year-old finished the course in 21:18.14 minutes, gaining a silver medal. Only the Spaniard Ricardo Ten Argiles (20:39.51) finished faster. "I'm thrilled," said Teuber. Berlin's Pierre Senska placed fourth in the same category.

Zeyen-Giles failed to defend her title

After winning gold at the 2021 Tokyo Games, Zeyen-Giles settled for bronze on the handbike this year. The 39-year-old finished in 25:30.84 minutes, trailing behind the American Katerina Brim and the Australian Lauren Parker. Zeyen-Giles has won gold three times, claimed two silvers in wheelchair basketball between 2004 and 2016, and now has a third medal as a cyclist.

Andrea Eskau missed out on her 16th combined medal at Summer and Winter Games Paralympics. The 53-year-old finished in 26:35.88 minutes, taking sixth place. Jana Majunke, who won in 2021 in Tokyo, finished fifth on the tricycle in 29:40.76 minutes.

