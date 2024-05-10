House votes against Greene's resolution to remove Johnson from leadership position
In a close call, a motion to table was successfully voted on with the support of Democrats, saving Johnson from losing his position as Speaker. The final tally was 359 to 43.
This developing story will be updated.
Source: edition.cnn.com