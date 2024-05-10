Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNews

House votes against Greene's resolution to remove Johnson from leadership position

Congress has rejected the attempt to remove Speaker Mike Johnson from his leadership position, as planned by GOP rep Marjorie Taylor Greene.

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
House Speaker Mike Johnson walks to the chamber in Washington, DC on May 7, 2024.
House Speaker Mike Johnson walks to the chamber in Washington, DC on May 7, 2024.

House votes against Greene's resolution to remove Johnson from leadership position

In a close call, a motion to table was successfully voted on with the support of Democrats, saving Johnson from losing his position as Speaker. The final tally was 359 to 43.

This developing story will be updated.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com

Comments

Related

Latest