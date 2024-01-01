Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscountynew yearfiresbavariaupper bavariadetached houseturn of the yearpolicemanchingfirecrackers

House probably set on fire by firecrackers

A fire in a detached house in Manching (district of Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm) caused damage of around 150,000 euros on New Year's Day. The cause was presumably a misdirected firework, as the police reported on Monday. No one was injured. The criminal investigation department took over the...

 and  Melissa Williams
1 min read
A blue light shines on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Manching - House probably set on fire by firecrackers

A fire in a detached house in Manching (district of Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm) caused damage of around 150,000 euros on New Year's Day. The cause was presumably a misdirected firework, as the police reported on Monday. No one was injured. The criminal investigation department took over the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An ambulance drives across a highway. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attack with knife and glass bottle: two injured

Two young men were injured with a knife and a glass bottle respectively during an altercation on New Year's Eve in Wiesbaden. While setting off fireworks near the Hessian State Chancellery, two groups of revellers got into an argument, police said on Monday. A 23-year-old suffered a knife wound...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

An ambulance drives across a highway. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attack with knife and glass bottle: two injured

Two young men were injured with a knife and a glass bottle respectively during an altercation on New Year's Eve in Wiesbaden. While setting off fireworks near the Hessian State Chancellery, two groups of revellers got into an argument, police said on Monday. A 23-year-old suffered a knife wound...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public