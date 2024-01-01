Manching - House probably set on fire by firecrackers

A fire in a detached house in Manching (district of Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm) caused damage of around 150,000 euros on New Year's Day. The cause was presumably a misdirected firework, as the police reported on Monday. No one was injured. The criminal investigation department took over the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Source: www.stern.de