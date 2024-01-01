Upper Palatinate - House no longer habitable after fire: cause unclear

A house in the Upper Palatinate is no longer habitable after a fire on New Year's Eve. The shed next to the house in Lappersdorf in the district of Regensburg had caught fire, a police spokesperson said on Monday. The flames then spread to the roof truss of the house. When the fire department arrived, the house was already fully engulfed in flames.

The fire departments from several municipalities needed more than two hours to extinguish the fire. No one was injured. The police estimate the damage at around 200,000 euros. The cause of the fire was initially unclear. A fire investigator is to clarify whether New Year's Eve fireworks may have been the cause.

Source: www.stern.de