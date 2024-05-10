House members' votes on unsuccessful attempt to remove Speaker Johnson

The 359-43 vote to put Greene's proposal on hold needed the assistance of Democrats due to the speaker's thin majority. This decision may appease the conservative hardliners who have been upset over Johnson's support of a $95 billion international aid package, which was ratified last month.

Johnson's faction within the party was clearly demonstrated on Wednesday, with 11 Republicans joining Greene and 196 opposing her. However, 163 Democrats came together to stop Greene's effort, shielding the speaker. 28 members from both parties either abstained or said they had no opinion.

This decision comes after Johnson's former position as Republican Speaker, Kevin McCarthy of California, was dethroned in October by eight members of his own group. Only two Republicans voted against both Johnson and McCarthy: Reps. Andy Biggs and Eli Crane, both from Arizona.

For a comprehensive analysis of how individuals cast their ballots on Wednesday, please sift through or organize the table below:

