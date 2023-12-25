Apartment wanted - Moving stories - House hunting with a pet: "Friends say I should give up my cat so that it finally works out"

Erik M. Henkel's entire life currently revolves around viewings. In the last two weeks, he has looked at ten apartments, on average one per working day. But the 43-year-old and his cat Merlin can't find anything. The reason: most landlords in the Ravensburg region do not want pets in their properties, and this is explicitly mentioned in the advertisements. When pets are allowed, the occupational therapist reports that there is a huge rush.

Sometimes he looks at apartments in the morning before work, but also after work or at the weekend. This makes it difficult to plan his free time. If he is allowed to look at an apartment spontaneously, he has to cancel appointments again. When talking to friends and colleagues, the search is his number one topic.

Some of them are now less than understanding. He has already been told by acquaintances: "Then just give the cat away. Wouldn't that also be an option?"

But he can't and won't do that. Little Merlin was three months old when he moved in with Erik. He was bottle-fed in a rescue center and is therefore very attached to people. When Erik is not at home, his cat refuses to eat. The little cat often sits on Erik's shoulder. When the occupational therapist plays the guitar, Merlin tries to play along with his paws on the strings.

Erik has taken out personal liability insurance for his cat for up to two million euros worth of damage. But even that hasn't convinced the landlord so far. But things can't go on like this forever. Merlin is nocturnal and wants to be let in and out of the apartment on the second floor several times a night. For Erik M. Henkel, this means getting up six times a night in some cases. An apartment on the first floor or basement would significantly improve his sleep.

But he doesn't have any great demands, as he says. No further than 25 kilometers from his work, no more expensive than 1000 euros warm for two rooms. And of course: pets allowed.

Insulation, new windows or a modern bathroom are only further down his list. "Four walls would be nice, but not essential," says Erik and laughs.

However, Erik doesn't want to hide his pet or pretend. He talks about an acquaintance who shortened her Russian-sounding first name Jelena to Lena while looking for an apartment because she thought it would give her better chances.

Erik M. Henkel is hoping for help from others: "I'm a Christian and believe that God created heaven and earth and will also manage to find an apartment for me."

