Sigmaringen - House fire: up to 400,000 euros damage

A fire in a house in Illmensee ( Sigmaringen district) has caused estimated damage of up to 400,000 euros. According to police reports on Friday, the fire spread from a chimney to the roof truss for reasons that are as yet unknown. The fire was extinguished. However, the house remained uninhabitable. No one was injured in the incident on Monday.

