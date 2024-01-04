Nature Conservation Association - "Hour of the Winter Birds": Counting birds despite constant rain

Of tree sparrows, blackbirds and jays: Despite rain and snow, the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (Nabu) is once again calling on people to count birds from Friday to Sunday (January 5-7). The data collected during the nationwide "Hour of the Winter Birds" campaign should help to better assess the situation of birds in towns and villages, according to Nabu.

Due to the rain, however, the birds are currently less active and need more energy to survive the cold and wet weather, explains Eva Krautter from Nabu in Schleswig-Holstein. "If the rain lasts for days, this can be a problem, especially in winter. The flooding also means that a lot of the ground is covered in water, which makes foraging more difficult." For this reason, the birds for the counting campaign could be discovered primarily at feeding sites.

Observations can be reported at www.stundederwintervoegel.de or in the "NABU Vogelwelt" app until January 15. Reports can be made by telephone on January 6 and 7, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the free phone number 0800 1157 115.

According to Nabu, around 100,000 people across Germany took part in the "Hour of Winter Birds" last year - 4819 of them in Schleswig-Holstein. The robust house sparrow was observed most frequently. The tree sparrow, blackbird and great tit followed.

Counting campaign "Hour of the Winter Birds"

Source: www.stern.de