Nature conservation - "Hour of the Winter Birds" calls for bird counting

Blue tit, house sparrow, robin and chaffinch - which birds show up at the bird feeder most often? The Bird and Nature Conservation Association (LBV) in Hilpoltstein, Bavaria, and the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (Nabu) in Berlin want to find out once again. From Friday to Sunday (January 5 to 7), the two associations are calling for the 14th "Hour of Winter Birds". In what they claim to be Germany's largest participatory scientific campaign, citizens are once again asked to observe birds for an hour.

According to Nabu, almost 100,000 people took part last year, with house sparrows, great tits and blue tits being the most frequently spotted birds. However, due to the mild temperatures, fewer feathered guests than usual turned up at the feeders.

This year, despite similar weather conditions, the situation could be different, said LBV biologist Angelika Nelson. Last year, there were particularly many acorns, beechnuts and spruce seeds, so that forest birds found enough food in the woods. This is not so extreme this year.

Observations show changes in the bird world

With the "Hour of Winter Birds", the nature conservation associations want to gain important insights into changes in the local bird life in towns and villages. Although it is not possible to make a scientifically sound comparison between the annual figures due to the always slightly different data basis, an indication of possible developments can be gleaned.

It will be interesting to see which winter visitors from Northern and Eastern Europe show up at the feeding sites this year, said Nelson. Observations of migratory birds such as chiffchaffs and black redstarts, which are now increasingly spending the winter in this country, are also interesting. However, the early onset of winter may have led to more of these songbirds heading south.

Anyone wishing to take part in the "Hour of Winter Birds" should count the birds in the garden, on the balcony, outside the window or in the park for one hour during this period. The highest number of each species that can be seen at the same time during the hour is recorded. Observations can be reported online, by app, telephone or post until January 15.

Further information

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de