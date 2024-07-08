Despite conversion work - Hotel Atlantic remains Udo Lindenberg's home

The Hamburg Atlantic Hotel keeps its most famous resident: musician Udo Lindenberg (78), who has lived there as a long-term resident since 1995, will be able to continue living in the building despite renovation works.

The luxury hotel, which is celebrating its 115th birthday this year, announced on its website that "from the beginning of 2025 and until mid-2027, all 221 rooms and suites in the Atlantic Hotel will be successively redesigned." All construction and renovation work will "take place under ongoing operation and we will ensure that our guests can enjoy the comfort of our Grand Hotel during this period."

"Most Famous Guest" Remains

Despite the renovation works at the Grandhotels an der Alster 72-79, "Udo Lindenberg, our most famous guest, does not think about pulling up stakes and changing his long-term residence," according to a statement from Lindenberg's side. In this statement, it is mentioned that "certain cosmetic interventions in the winter of 2024" are planned for the hotel. "This only affects the hotel wing in which I have my painter's studio," explains the musician in a separate statement.

However, his suite will not be affected by the work, the statement continues. Regarding the affected atelier, it is explained: "If Udo feels like painting with a brush, canvas, and colorful paints, he will rent an additional panic room in a nearby hotel to paint in peace during this time."

