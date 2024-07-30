- Hot summer days in the southwest - weather service warns of heat

Baden-Württemberg is set to experience summer-like temperatures in the coming days - but the German Weather Service is also warning of the heat. Meteorologists expect strong heat stress in some areas today, with extreme heat possible in the west.

Temperatures could locally reach 35°C along the Rhine, a spokesperson for the DWD said. It could potentially be the hottest day of the year. The current annual high was recorded on June 29 with 34.8°C at the Obersulm-Willsbach station (district of Heilbronn), according to the DWD expert.

Temperatures above 30°C are expected throughout Baden-Württemberg during the day, with very humid air making it feel very muggy. In southern Baden in the Lörrach region, it could be a "tropical night" with temperatures not falling below about 20°C.

Thunderstorms and showers are approaching - isolated heavy rain possible

However, the first rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are also expected, which could bring some relief. In the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, isolated thunderstorms with heavy rain of up to 20 liters per square meter in an hour, small hail, and gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour are not ruled out, particularly in the southern Black Forest.

High temperatures are still expected during the day with highs of 27 to 33°C. However, cloud fields will also move in. Showers and thunderstorms are possible at night.

