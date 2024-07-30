- Hot engine during harvesting - grain field burns

A wheat field near Ulm caught fire during harvesting. The cause of the fire is believed to be an overheated engine on the harvester combined with the high summer temperatures, police reported. No one was injured. The 35-year-old driver noticed that the harvested field behind him was on fire and managed to get himself and his vehicle to safety. The fire, which burned less than one hectare of cultivated land, was extinguished. The total damage is still unknown.

The intensity of the fire caused nearby crops to wither, adding to the farmer's losses. The fire department used water cannons to put out the lingering embers of the fire.

