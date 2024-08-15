- Hot debate on TV: Höcke and Voigt argue over migration

Two and a half weeks before the state election in Thuringia, the leading candidates in a TV round engaged in heated exchanges, yet left coalition options open. A full-blown argument erupted between CDU candidate Mario Voigt and AfD's far-right Björn Höcke over the implementation of a work requirement for asylum seekers.

"You only talk and never act!" Voigt accused Höcke, the AfD politician. The background was a question from the moderators in the MDR show "Fakt ist!" about why fewer than ten asylum seekers in the AfD-led district of Sonneberg were required to work, compared to 100 in the CDU-led Saale-Orla district.

Höcke insisted on an "introductory statement," despite the format not providing for one. On the question, he said, "That's just symptomatic politics." Instead, he argued, the root causes should be addressed. "You're a lame duck, Mr. Höcke," Voigt retorted, referring to the AfD county administrator's policies in Sonneberg. "Where you have responsibility, you do nothing." The Thuringian AfD is considered securely right-wing extremist and is under observation by the state's Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

"Incredibly explosive"

The moderators repeatedly tried to intervene. "You at home can see that it's incredibly explosive," said MDR moderator Lars Senger. When the politicians repeatedly shifted from state to federal topics, he commented, "We're witnessing the high point of political communication today."

Minister President Bodo Ramelow (Left) rarely intervened in the argument and mostly acted as the long-serving head of government.

BSW candidate Katja Wolf defended the stance of party leader Sahra Wagenknecht, making possible coalitions after the state election dependent on a 'no' to the stationing of medium-range missiles in Germany. War and peace are pressing issues, she said, and Thuringia has a "leverage" in this regard, given the structure of federalism in Germany. We need this signal, she added.

Voigt wants to build bridges

On possible coalitions after the September 1st state election, all leading candidates remained vague: Ramelow advised against another minority government. SPD candidate Georg Maier said, "Let's explore what's possible among democrats." Former short-term Minister President and FDP candidate Thomas Kemmerich expressed concern about waking up to a red-red-green government after the election.

Voigt emphasized his desire to build bridges. He's open to discussing Thuringian issues with Wolf. "But when outside interference comes in, one sometimes gets the impression that she can't even decide on this herself." Given recent polls, discussions are ongoing in Thuringia about a potential government of CDU, BSW, and SPD after the election.

Maier urged focusing on state issues during the campaign. "We don't need to tear each other apart over issues we can't decide on," he said. Green candidate Bernhard Stengele condemned a poster from the BSW camp labeling politicians as "murderers" for supporting Ukraine.

Migration for Höcke is "the mother of all crises," and he blames immigration for problems in the education sector. It's burdening schools, he claimed. "We're in free fall." Maier pointed to Thuringia's good performance in national education rankings. "This man keeps talking down our state, our education," he accused Höcke.

Ramelow acknowledged that there is still a teacher shortage in Thuringia. During his tenure, however, 7,500 teachers have been hired - the most ever, said the Left party's top candidate. "But it's still not enough." The CDU politician Voigt called for job guarantees for teachers trained in Thuringia. Stengele warned against reducing teacher hiring, even if fewer children are expected in the future. It would be beneficial and make Thuringia more attractive to have smaller classes and better educational offerings.

In the end, Voigt and Höcke had another verbal sparring match. "You've disqualified yourself today in the question of leading Thuringia," Voigt said to his AfD opponent. He hadn't answered a single substantial question. Höcke retorted: "People don't want your slogans."

