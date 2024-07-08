Hostage-taking and explosions in North Rhine-Westphalia after dispute in drug milieu

Investigators believe that there is a connection between the hostage-taking and several explosions that occurred in the region in the past few weeks. Three explosions took place at the end of June and the beginning of July in Cologne, Engelskirchen in the Oberbergischer District, and Duisburg.

Background of the actions, according to the current investigation, is a violent confrontation between two criminal groups over a drug deal. In this deal, drugs worth a million euros were allegedly stolen. The investigations also led to the Netherlands. Further details could not be named for investigative tactical reasons, it was added.

It is currently unclear whether an explosion in Solingen in the past week is related to the conflict. This will also be investigated. There are still no indications of possible political backgrounds regarding the explosions.

Five of the arrested suspects are suspected of jointly committing the hostage-taking and aggravated bodily harm. The sixth is suspected of aiding and abetting the hostage-taking. Another suspect was arrested on Sunday in connection with the hostage-taking. He was to be presented to a remand judge on Monday.

The police are keeping a close eye on the drug milieu in North Rhine-Westphalia due to the series of explosions and the hostage-taking incident. The investigations into the hostage-taking and explosions have revealed a complex web of connections within the criminal underworld in the Oberberg district. The explosions that occurred in Duisburg, Engelskirchen, and Cologne are believed to be retaliatory acts from one of the criminal groups involved in the drug dispute. The police are worrying about potential further escalations in the violence between the two drug-related criminal groups, given the use of explosives. The discovery of drugs worth a million euros in the midst of the hostage-taking incident has added another layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation. The police are hoping that the arrest of more suspects and presentation of those already in custody will provide more insights into the motives behind the hostage-taking and the explosions.

