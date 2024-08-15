- Host Jan Köppen was absent from the welcome

The All-Star edition of the Dschungelcamp is just around the corner. On August 15, "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! All-Stars" premieres on the streaming service RTL+ (also available on RTL from August 16). However, something unprecedented happened right at the start of the All-Stars season: Host Sonja Zietlow (56) welcomed the first batch of stars alone. Co-host Jan Köppen (41) was nowhere to be seen. The reason was a illness affecting the 41-year-old.

Dschungelcamp Premiere: No sign of the "nice, friendly, funny man"

A video on RTL shows the arrival of Dschungelcamp legends Georgina Fleur (34), Mola Adebisi (51), Danni Büchner (46), Thorsten Legat (55), Hanka Rackwitz (55), and David Ortega (38) in the South African bush. But to the group's surprise, cult host Zietlow is waiting alone for the arrivals.

"You're here for the Showdown of Dschungel-Legends, and it's already legendary because for the first time in history, I'm standing here alone welcoming you," explains the "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! All-Stars" host to the gathered stars. She then jokes, "And why? Because Jan doesn't feel like seeing you."

But Dschungelcamp icon Zietlow quickly clarifies: "No, unfortunately, Jan is actually in bed with a fever and is sick." She hopes that the "nice, friendly, funny man" will be back by her side the next day.

13 celebrity contestants are vying for the €100,000 prize money in "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! All-Stars". RTL will air the 17 pre-recorded episodes of the All-Star season daily from 8:15 PM starting August 16. The episodes will be available on RTL+ one day earlier.

The contestants were surprised to find host Sonja Zietlow at the jungle camp alone, as co-host Jan Köppen was ill and unable to attend. Despite his absence, Zietlow reassured the stars that Jan was hoping to join them the next day. After arriving at the jungle camp, the celebrities learned they would be participating in the Showdown of Dschungel-Legends, taking place in the South African bush.

Read also: