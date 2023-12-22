Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewshealth insuranceHospitalsstuttgarttreatmentbaden-württemberg

Hospitals will receive more money for treatments in 2024

Hospitals in Baden-Württemberg will receive more money from the health insurance companies for treatments in the coming year. The health insurance funds and the Baden-Württemberg Hospital Association (BWKG) announced in Stuttgart on Friday that they had agreed to increase the so-called state...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
1 min read
An arrow points the way to a hospital emergency room. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
An arrow points the way to a hospital emergency room. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Hospitals - Hospitals will receive more money for treatments in 2024

Hospitals in Baden-Württemberg will receive more money from the health insurance companies for treatments in the coming year. The health insurance funds and the Baden-Württemberg Hospital Association (BWKG) announced in Stuttgart on Friday that they had agreed to increase the so-called state prime rate by 5.3 percent.

The value is an important basis for the prices of hospital treatment and, together with the so-called flat rates per case, determines how much money hospitals receive for a particular treatment. For the hospitals, the increase in the value means an increase of 389 million euros, it said.

"In view of the difficult financial situation of hospitals in the state, it is good that health insurance companies and the hospital association were able to agree this together," said Heiner Scheffold, Chairman of the BWKG. This gives the hospitals planning security. "However, it is also clear that this regular increase is not enough to compensate for the far above-average cost increases of recent years," said Scheffold.

The Chairman of the AOK Baden-Württemberg, Johannes Bauernfeind, spoke of a responsible compromise. "This agreement is an important step towards ensuring the financial stability of hospitals and safeguarding their essential role in the healthcare system," he said.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pedestrian is hit by car and dies

An 86-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Lindau and died. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident on Friday evening, the police said. According to the information provided, the 86-year-old was crossing the road when the accident occurred with the car of an...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Armed robbers hold up jeweler in Fürth

Two armed men have attacked and robbed a jewelry store in Fürth. After the crime on Friday in Königstraße, the unknown men first fled on an e-scooter and then on foot through the city park in the direction of Pappelsteig, as the police reported in the evening.

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pedestrian is hit by car and dies

An 86-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Lindau and died. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident on Friday evening, the police said. According to the information provided, the 86-year-old was crossing the road when the accident occurred with the car of an...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public