Hospitals will receive more money for treatments in 2024

Hospitals in Baden-Württemberg will receive more money from the health insurance companies for treatments in the coming year. The health insurance funds and the Baden-Württemberg Hospital Association (BWKG) announced in Stuttgart on Friday that they had agreed to increase the so-called state prime rate by 5.3 percent.

The value is an important basis for the prices of hospital treatment and, together with the so-called flat rates per case, determines how much money hospitals receive for a particular treatment. For the hospitals, the increase in the value means an increase of 389 million euros, it said.

"In view of the difficult financial situation of hospitals in the state, it is good that health insurance companies and the hospital association were able to agree this together," said Heiner Scheffold, Chairman of the BWKG. This gives the hospitals planning security. "However, it is also clear that this regular increase is not enough to compensate for the far above-average cost increases of recent years," said Scheffold.

The Chairman of the AOK Baden-Württemberg, Johannes Bauernfeind, spoke of a responsible compromise. "This agreement is an important step towards ensuring the financial stability of hospitals and safeguarding their essential role in the healthcare system," he said.

