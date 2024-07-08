Skills shortage - Hospitality industry trains jobseekers to get started quickly

In the fight against labor shortages, gastronomy and hospitality in Frankfurt are launching a new project with specialized training for job seekers. Two- to three-month courses are planned, which will first be offered in Frankfurt and later throughout Hesse, according to the Hotel and Gastronomy Association (Dehoga) in Frankfurt.

There are unfilled positions, and a short-term qualification is a good entry-level measure, explained Robert Mangold from Dehoga Frankfurt. He cited examples such as jobs in the kitchen, service, and housekeeping. Special training programs have been compiled for these areas.

It's about a low-threshold access to the industry, Mangold added. Vocational German language skills and content related to social integration will also be imparted. A practical training period is also part of it.

Funding through education vouchers

The "Kick Start" project targets asylum seekers and applicants, long-term unemployed, and unskilled workers. The acquisition of participants is being handled by the Frankfurt Labor Agency and the Frankfurt Job Center. The financing is said to be through education vouchers. Participating companies that socially insured hire participants can receive an integration bonus.

