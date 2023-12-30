Skip to content
Hospital patient triggers police operation

A patient triggered a major police operation at a clinic in Saarlouis on Saturday. The 55-year-old had threatened to blow up his room, according to the Saarland State Police Headquarters. The man allowed himself to be arrested by police officers without resistance. He was in an exceptional...

A patient triggered a major police operation at a clinic in Saarlouis on Saturday. The 55-year-old had threatened to blow up his room, according to the Saarland State Police Headquarters. The man allowed himself to be arrested by police officers without resistance. He was in an exceptional mental state and was admitted to a psychiatric facility.

According to the police, the 55-year-old had opened the medical oxygen line in his patient room for several minutes and thus filled the room with oxygen. He tried to light the gas with a lighter. The emergency services were able to overpower the man in his room. The police had previously secured the affected ward of the clinic. Special units and a negotiation team were involved in the operation. The investigation is ongoing.

Source: www.stern.de

