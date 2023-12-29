New Year's Eve - Hospital in Potsdam increases emergency admissions at the turn of the year

The Ernst von Bergmann Hospital in Potsdam is preparing for the turn of the year with more medical staff in the emergency departments. Ophthalmologists and plastic and hand surgeons are also on duty, the hospital announced on Friday in response to an inquiry.

Michael Oppert, Head of Emergency Care, called on the public not to set off firecrackers and rockets. He appealed: "Relieve us and protect your health - and please do without private fireworks again."

In Potsdam, there is the Central Emergency Department and the Children's Emergency Department at the Ernst von Bergmann Hospital. The shifts here are increased at the turn of the year.

New Year's Eve fireworks repeatedly cause serious injuries, often to hands and eyes. But there are also burns to the face and head injuries from falls and fights as a result of alcohol consumption, according to the hospital.

Regarding the strain on hospitals, a spokeswoman also said that hospitals usually treat fewer inpatients at the end of the year, as the number of planned operations is reduced over the holidays. There is also currently no particularly high sickness rate among employees.

The Carl-Thiem-Klinikum in Cottbus is not taking any special precautions at the turn of the year, it was reported. Some wards will be merged, which is a normal procedure. There are no restrictions on patient care.

