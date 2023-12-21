Skip to content
Hospital fire possibly caused by smoking

Following a fire in a clinic in Frankenthal, Rhineland-Palatinate, which left two people dead, there are new clues as to the possible cause of the fire. The Frankenthal public prosecutor's office announced on Thursday that, according to an expert, the fire broke out in the area of the bed of...

Frankenthal - Hospital fire possibly caused by smoking

Following a fire in a clinic in Frankenthal, Rhineland-Palatinate, which left two people dead, there are new clues as to the possible cause of the fire. The Frankenthal public prosecutor's office announced on Thursday that, according to an expert, the fire broke out in the area of the bed of one of the deceased patients. The 80-year-old woman had previously been admonished by the hospital staff for secretly smoking. For this and other reasons, the most likely scenario at present is that the senior citizen caused the fire by smoking, said a spokesman for the public prosecutor's office. A post-mortem examination had also established smoke inhalation as the cause of death of the 80-year-old woman and a 72-year-old neighbor. The police had already ruled out any indications of third-party involvement on Wednesday.

Seven people were also injured in the incident on Monday evening. According to the public prosecutor's office, a 79-year-old female patient was able to escape from the burning room. A smoke detector was seized for analysis, it said.

