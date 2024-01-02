Animals - Horses mistreated and seriously injured

Two horses have been seriously injured in the Wetterau district as a result of mistreatment. An unknown perpetrator injured the two mares in a paddock in Kefenrod, presumably with a blunt object in the genital area, the police announced on Tuesday. The animals were taken to a veterinary clinic and one of the mares had to undergo surgery. The horses were reportedly in the paddock, which is located near a popular path for walkers, from 11.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. on Monday. The area is secured with an electric fence. The police are looking for witnesses.

Source: www.stern.de