German Federal StatesNewsmareanimalspoliceWetterau districtmistreatmenthessehorsescriminality

Horses mistreated and seriously injured

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
A blue light on a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Two horses have been seriously injured in the Wetterau district as a result of mistreatment. An unknown perpetrator injured the two mares in a paddock in Kefenrod, presumably with a blunt object in the genital area, the police announced on Tuesday. The animals were taken to a veterinary clinic and one of the mares had to undergo surgery. The horses were reportedly in the paddock, which is located near a popular path for walkers, from 11.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. on Monday. The area is secured with an electric fence. The police are looking for witnesses.

