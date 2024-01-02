Emergencies - Horse sinks into mud: rescue attempt fails

Due to the persistent rain, a horse in Halstenbek (Pinneberg district) got into trouble in the mud - and was finally euthanized after futile rescue attempts. The fire department announced on Tuesday evening that it was not possible to save the animal during the complex operation, which lasted several hours. The 32-year-old horse was so weak that the vet and the owner decided to euthanize it.

The operation was very difficult right from the start: the horse was in a paddock on Tuesday afternoon, around 100 meters away from a paved road. The fire department was unable to access it with vehicles. The material required for the rescue attempt - such as timbers, ladder parts, hoses and lights - had to be laboriously brought to the scene by hand, according to reports.

First, parts of the scaling ladder were laid as walkways for the emergency services to prevent them from sinking in themselves. Then the horse, which had sunk about 40 centimetres deep, was secured with wooden planks and pallets to prevent it from slipping further. A vet calmed the animal with medication. Two rescue attempts failed because the weakened animal was unable to get back on its feet. It was finally euthanized. After around three and a half hours, the 34 volunteers brought the operation to an end. "We gave it our all, we wanted to save the horse", said a fire department spokesperson.

Source: www.stern.de