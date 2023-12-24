Accidents - Horse dies after collision with car

A horse has died following a collision with a car between the Kilchberg and Bühl districts of Tübingen. The animal had run away from a paddock on Saturday morning and crossed Bahnhofstrasse, according to the police on Sunday. There it collided with the car of a 67-year-old man. This was announced by the police on Sunday. A vet put the horse to sleep on the spot. The driver of the car remained unharmed.

Source: www.stern.de