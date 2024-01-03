Tradition - Hopeful outlook for kale season despite flooding

The flooding in parts of Lower Saxony is presenting some catering businesses with major challenges. However, the hotel and restaurant association Dehoga in Lower Saxony is optimistic in view of the current kale season, when many people meet up for traditional kale tours. "We hope that the water level will visibly recede at the weekend and that such tours can be organized," said Managing Director Rainer Balke on Wednesday when asked by dpa. On a cabbage tour, people get together with a handcart for a long walk and then eat kale with "Pinkel", Kassler and boiled potatoes or a vegetarian option in an inn.

In the city of Oldenburg, which was badly affected by the floods and is considered the culinary capital of kale, the head chef at Gasthaus Bümmersteder Krug is also hopeful. "We are very optimistic that we will be able to start on Saturday, January 13. That's when the first cabbage ball takes place," said Nico Winkelmann. He is expecting more than 200 guests.

To protect themselves against the flood, employees, neighbors and friends of the business have secured the restaurant - the entrances have been sealed with wooden boards and tarpaulins, the cellar has been emptied and sandbags have been put up. "We only have problems with groundwater at the moment. The groundwater is pushing into the cellar," said Winkelmann. The protection of the house is therefore a precautionary measure in case a dyke in Oldenburg should break and large volumes of water flow towards the house. "We're on vacation this week. That's a stroke of luck," he said.

According to Dehoga, the exact effects of the flood on the catering industry in Lower Saxony are not yet foreseeable.

Source: www.stern.de