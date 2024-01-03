Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewslower saxonydehogaclimateSocietyfloodhotel and restaurant associationoldenburgbad weathereat & drinkweekendweatherleisure time

Hopeful outlook for kale season despite flooding

Socializing and delicious food - for many people in Lower Saxony, kale tours are an integral part of their leisure activities. Is the flood now putting a spanner in the works for kale fans and restaurateurs?

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
Kale is served in a restaurant. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Kale is served in a restaurant. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Tradition - Hopeful outlook for kale season despite flooding

The flooding in parts of Lower Saxony is presenting some catering businesses with major challenges. However, the hotel and restaurant association Dehoga in Lower Saxony is optimistic in view of the current kale season, when many people meet up for traditional kale tours. "We hope that the water level will visibly recede at the weekend and that such tours can be organized," said Managing Director Rainer Balke on Wednesday when asked by dpa. On a cabbage tour, people get together with a handcart for a long walk and then eat kale with "Pinkel", Kassler and boiled potatoes or a vegetarian option in an inn.

In the city of Oldenburg, which was badly affected by the floods and is considered the culinary capital of kale, the head chef at Gasthaus Bümmersteder Krug is also hopeful. "We are very optimistic that we will be able to start on Saturday, January 13. That's when the first cabbage ball takes place," said Nico Winkelmann. He is expecting more than 200 guests.

To protect themselves against the flood, employees, neighbors and friends of the business have secured the restaurant - the entrances have been sealed with wooden boards and tarpaulins, the cellar has been emptied and sandbags have been put up. "We only have problems with groundwater at the moment. The groundwater is pushing into the cellar," said Winkelmann. The protection of the house is therefore a precautionary measure in case a dyke in Oldenburg should break and large volumes of water flow towards the house. "We're on vacation this week. That's a stroke of luck," he said.

According to Dehoga, the exact effects of the flood on the catering industry in Lower Saxony are not yet foreseeable.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Sandbags lying on a country road at the entrance to Sandkrug near Oldenburg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain: Flood situation worsens in some regions

The rain has once again exacerbated the flooding situation in some regions of Lower Saxony. Water levels have risen again, particularly in the catchment areas of the Hunte near Bremen and the Hase in Emsland, according to the Lower Saxony Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest