Awards - Honorary Golden Bear at the Berlinale: Director Martin Scorsese

US director Martin Scorsese (81) will be awarded the Berlinale Honorary Golden Bear for his life's work. "For anyone who sees film as the art of crafting a story in such a way that it is both personal and universal, Martin Scorsese is an unsurpassed role model," said Berlinale directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian on Thursday. "His view of history and humanity has helped us to understand and question who we are and where we come from."

The Oscar-winner was born in New York in 1942 and is considered one of the world's best-known directors. His latest historical thriller "Killers of the Flower Moon" with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro has been nominated seven times at the Golden Globes. His works also include films such as "Taxi Driver", "Shutter Island" and "Gangs of New York".

Alongside Cannes and Venice, the Berlinale is one of the world's major film festivals. The next edition is scheduled from February 15 to 25. The Honorary Award ceremony will take place on February 20 at the Berlinale Palast.

At the last edition in February 2023, US director Steven Spielberg received the award. Among others, US actor Adam Sandler ("50 First Dates") and his British colleague Carey Mulligan ("The Great Gatsby") are expected to attend the upcoming Berlinale.

In September,Scorsese, together with numerous filmmakers, criticized Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth in an open letter after she announced a change of leadership at the Berlinale.

