New national coach - Hong Myung Bo becomes Klinsmann's successor in South Korea

Hong Myung Bo is the successor of former World Champion Jürgen Klinsmann as the football national team coach of South Korea. A spokesperson for the Korean Football Association (KFA) confirmed that Hong had been appointed as the national coach. He provided no details. The 55-year-old, who is considered one of the most successful players in South Korean football history and captained the national team at the 2002 World Cup in their own country to a fourth-place finish, takes over the position for the second time.

The association parted ways with Klinsmann following the unexpected elimination of the national team in the semifinals of the Asian Cup against Jordan in February of this year. Klinsmann had taken over the position in South Korea only a year prior. The team was initially managed by two interim trainers for the four qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup.

The national news agency Yonhap reported that Hong should lead the national team until the next Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia in 2027. It is unclear exactly when he will take over training of the national team. Hong was last the coach of the local K-League team Ulsan Hyundai FC, with whom he became champion in 2022 and 2023.

Hong was the national trainer from 2013 to 2014. After the team was eliminated in the group stage at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Hong stepped down.

Hong announced his excitement to coach South Korea's soccer team again, expressing his fondness for Seoul, the city where he had captured the hearts of fans during the 2002 World Cup. During his tenure as coach, Jürgen Klinsmann faced challenges with the team, ultimately leading to his departure after their unexpected exit from the Asian Cup semifinals happening in Seoul.

